Man Dubbed ‘Mayor Of Chick-Fil-A’ After Eating At Fast Food Chain For 114 Consecutive Days
Mark Mendenhall Broke The “Official” Record For Most Chick-Fil-A Eaten
Some records are meant to be broken, but for one man in San Diego, he’s going for a record no one knew existed. Mark Mendenhall has eaten at Chick-fil-A for 114 days in a row, excluding Sundays, making him the “official” record holder for consecutive days eating Chick-fil-A. While the fast food chain hasn’t said if they keep official records for this, one location has begun calling Mendenhall the “Mayor of Chick-fil-A.”
Day 114! Today marks the end of my Chick-fil-A challenge for 114 consecutive days eating at Chick-fil-A Carmel Mt Ranch. It is bittersweet. It has been a great run. Thank you to everyone who came to support me. The community really came together for something fun and we were able to give to a wonderful organization: PUSD Adopt a Family. Stay tuned for my next Chick-fil-A challenge in 2020. To be announced the last week of Dec 2019. @chickfila @cfa_carmelmountain #roadtocfarecord #alwaysalargedietcoke
Mendenhall is a real estate agent in San Diego, but after hearing about a man in Georgia eating Chick-fil-A for 100 straight days, he knew he had a new goal. “I thought to myself, 'Huh, well, I could do that.' So, I decided to start my challenge the very next day, but I told myself that I would go 105 days just to be different."
For any Chick-fil-A fan, this seems like a doable feat, but according to Mendenhall, it was enough to make his wife fed up. After ditching a family trip to Disneyland to go get Chick-fil-A, his wife “promptly planned a vacation to Palm Springs — far enough away that I wouldn't drive back but close enough so we didn't have to fly anywhere.” Still, even after breaking the record, Mendenhall says he still plans to get his usual order of an “original chicken sandwich, fries and a large Diet Coke.”
Via Fox News