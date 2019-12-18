Man Dubbed ‘Mayor Of Chick-Fil-A’ After Eating At Fast Food Chain For 114 Consecutive Days

Some records are meant to be broken, but for one man in San Diego, he’s going for a record no one knew existed. Mark Mendenhall has eaten at Chick-fil-A for 114 days in a row, excluding Sundays, making him the “official” record holder for consecutive days eating Chick-fil-A. While the fast food chain hasn’t said if they keep official records for this, one location has begun calling Mendenhall the “Mayor of Chick-fil-A.”

Mendenhall is a real estate agent in San Diego, but after hearing about a man in Georgia eating Chick-fil-A for 100 straight days, he knew he had a new goal. “I thought to myself, 'Huh, well, I could do that.' So, I decided to start my challenge the very next day, but I told myself that I would go 105 days just to be different."

For any Chick-fil-A fan, this seems like a doable feat, but according to Mendenhall, it was enough to make his wife fed up. After ditching a family trip to Disneyland to go get Chick-fil-A, his wife “promptly planned a vacation to Palm Springs — far enough away that I wouldn't drive back but close enough so we didn't have to fly anywhere.” Still, even after breaking the record, Mendenhall says he still plans to get his usual order of an “original chicken sandwich, fries and a large Diet Coke.”

Via Fox News