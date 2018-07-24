Man Arrested After Doing Yoga Naked At Planet Fitness

34-year-old Eric M. Stagno was just a tiny bit confused about what Planet Fitness meant by "judgement free zone."

Upon arriving at the Plaistow, New Hampshire location of the gym chain, Stagno proceeded to strip all of his clothes in front of the welcome desk, and then walked completely naked to begin his exercises, which included yoga! According to Plaistow police Capt. Brett Morgan, witnesses say Stagno, "walked in, stripped down right there in front, left the clothes and belongings at the front desk, walked back and forth across the gym a couple of times and then settled in over at the yoga mats." Officers found him nude in a "yoga pose." The gym was fairly crowded at the time, and according to Morgan, some of the witnesses felt "uncomfortable, disgusted, sick, and unsafe."

Naked man arrested at Planet Fitness tells police he thought gym was 'judgment-free zone' https://t.co/ncS1L6MAqw pic.twitter.com/P1mTgCZ1sG — WISN 12 NEWS (@WISN12News) July 23, 2018

Stagno was arrested without further incident, and was charged with indecent exposure, lewdness, and disorderly conduct.

Via WFAA