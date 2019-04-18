Man Arrested Outside Olive Garden For Eating Spaghetti "Belligerently"

Police in Naples, Florida were called to a local Olive Garden after several reports of a man harassing patrons.

When they arrived at the scene, they found 32-year-old Ben Padgett, shirtless, "shoveling spaghetti into his mouth using his hands." He was shouting a customers both inside and outside the Olive Garden, had "threatened to kick the a-- of an employee," and also asked about another employee’s genitals.

Employees were eventually able to lock Padgett outside, swaying him with spaghetti that the police report says he was eating "belligerently" with his hands. The report also added that he was rather intoxicated, and “muttering obscenities” the whole time. At least the police wiped the sauce off of his face before putting him in handcuffs.

Padgett was arrested and charged with disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer without violence. He was later released on $2,000 bond.

Via Fox News