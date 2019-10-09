Man Arrested After Trying To Get Alligator Drunk, Enticed Reptile To Bite His Arm

Some people can get pretty aggressive when drinking alcohol, so giving beer to an alligator sounds like a disaster waiting to happen. Two Florida men were recently arrested after they captured an alligator, and enticed it to bite their arm by pouring beer down the reptile’s mouth.

Oh, Florida.



"A Florida man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to bait an alligator into biting his arm and pouring beer into the reptile’s mouth." https://t.co/XHh9XFC0m7 — Corey Baltzer ن ---- (@cbns007) October 9, 2019

According to reports, the incident occurred in late August, when Timothy Kepke, and his friend Noah Osborne, attempted to get an alligator to bite Kepke’s arm. While Osbourne caught the reptile, Kepke tried pouring beer down its mouth, hoping it would get the alligator to bite his arm. The two were arrested last week after video showed the two involved in the incident.

The two Florida men were charged with one felony count of unlawfully taking an alligator and could face fines and jail time if convicted. Kepke previously admitted to being the man in the video, but denied being drunk at the time. Hopefully this prevents others from attempting to get any alligators drunk.

Via Fox News