Man Arrested After Trying To Get Alligator Drunk, Enticed Reptile To Bite His Arm

Two Florida Men Were Arrested After Video Emerged Of The Incident

October 9, 2019
JT
JT
Alligator

Joe Pearl Photography

Categories: 
Animals
Entertainment
Features
Humor
JT
Random & Odd News
Travel

Some people can get pretty aggressive when drinking alcohol, so giving beer to an alligator sounds like a disaster waiting to happen. Two Florida men were recently arrested after they captured an alligator, and enticed it to bite their arm by pouring beer down the reptile’s mouth.

According to reports, the incident occurred in late August, when Timothy Kepke, and his friend Noah Osborne, attempted to get an alligator to bite Kepke’s arm. While Osbourne caught the reptile, Kepke tried pouring beer down its mouth, hoping it would get the alligator to bite his arm. The two were arrested last week after video showed the two involved in the incident.

The two Florida men were charged with one felony count of unlawfully taking an alligator and could face fines and jail time if convicted. Kepke previously admitted to being the man in the video, but denied being drunk at the time. Hopefully this prevents others from attempting to get any alligators drunk.

Via Fox News

Tags: 
Alligator
Florida
Beer
arrest
funny
viral

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes