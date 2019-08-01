Man And His Pet Donkey Duet On “Circle Of Life” From “The Lion King”

Travis Kingley just wanted to sing to his animals.

In honor of the live-action adaptation of The Lion King, the South Carolina man whipped out his camera, and recorded himself singing the opening track, “The Circle Of Life,” to a couple of his animals.

His horse didn’t seem too interested in Kingley’s rendition, but then his donkey Nathan decided he wanted to sing right along with him!

Even Kingley was surprised Nathan joined him in song! So far, the video has amassed 3.4 million views and over 67,00 shares on Facebook.

Via Fox 10