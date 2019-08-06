Man Accidentally Throws Away Life Savings With The Recycling

August 6, 2019
JT
JT
Money, Cash, Bills, Various, Scattered, Currency

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Shows

Last Thursday, an Oregon man made a terrible mistake.

While taking out his trash and recycling, the man accidentally threw away a shoebox full of cash.  Actually, it was a LOT of cash.

The old box contained the man's life savings, worth $23,000, and he accidentally threw it away.

Figuring it was too late, he still contacted the recycling company, who informed him it was heading to a Recology plant in Northern California.  By the time he realized his error and made the call, the man's waste, along with the waste of over 1 million homes in the Pacific Northwest, had been processed.  Linda Wise, general manager of the Samoa Resource Recovery Center, said, "We take quite a bit of material every day, so the odds of finding that are not much better than a needle in a haystack."

Still, the workers hunted for that shoebox.  And to the surprise of everyone, and the relief of that man, they found it on the sorting line.

Amazingly, despite the 200-mile trip in the back of a recycling truck and in a recycliung plant, nearly all of the $23,000 was recovered.  The man only lost $320 in total.

Now, to prevent something like this from happening again, may we suggest a bank?

Via NY Post

 

 

Tags: 
Money
Cash
Life Savings
Recycling
Trash
Garbage
accident

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes