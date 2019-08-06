Man Accidentally Throws Away Life Savings With The Recycling

Last Thursday, an Oregon man made a terrible mistake.

While taking out his trash and recycling, the man accidentally threw away a shoebox full of cash. Actually, it was a LOT of cash.

The old box contained the man's life savings, worth $23,000, and he accidentally threw it away.

Figuring it was too late, he still contacted the recycling company, who informed him it was heading to a Recology plant in Northern California. By the time he realized his error and made the call, the man's waste, along with the waste of over 1 million homes in the Pacific Northwest, had been processed. Linda Wise, general manager of the Samoa Resource Recovery Center, said, "We take quite a bit of material every day, so the odds of finding that are not much better than a needle in a haystack."

Still, the workers hunted for that shoebox. And to the surprise of everyone, and the relief of that man, they found it on the sorting line.

Man accidentally tosses out life savings with the recycling https://t.co/QSwrCJduII pic.twitter.com/UUhvcMTBmc — New York Post (@nypost) August 6, 2019

Amazingly, despite the 200-mile trip in the back of a recycling truck and in a recycliung plant, nearly all of the $23,000 was recovered. The man only lost $320 in total.

Now, to prevent something like this from happening again, may we suggest a bank?

Via NY Post