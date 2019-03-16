Mama June Busted For Crack Cocaine

Mama June (aka, June Shannon) of TLC's Toddlers & Tiaras fame (her daughter, Honey Boo Boo, starred in the show) has found herself in some big trouble.

Not only did officers arrest her and her boyfriend Geno Doak at an Alabama gas station this past Wednesday when the two apparently got into a big argument, but cops also charged them with felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia: which included crack cocaine, a pipe and a needle. Doak was also charged with domestic violence/harassment.

Mama June Arrested for Crack Cocaine in Manic State https://t.co/qrUtsDlZWm — TMZ (@TMZ) March 16, 2019

Source: TMZ

