Rami Malek Says His Bond Villain Character Was Inspired By Freddie Mercury

After playing Freddie Mercury last year, Rami Malek has some big shoes to fill for his next major role. The actor is set to play the next James Bond villain in the upcoming, ‘No Time To Die.’ Luckily for fans who just want to see more of Malik as Mercury, the actor said his Bond character was inspired by the iconic singer.

☆ Rami Malek's James Bond Villain Was Inspired By Freddie Mercury - UPROXX https://t.co/ge6ZgEzc9H pic.twitter.com/1lvSE7AOS8 — QUEEN NewsFlash (@wwry_jp) December 25, 2019

2020 is shaping up to be a big year for Rami Malek. Not only is he set to star as the next Bond villain, but he will also voice the part of Chee-Chee in the upcoming, ‘Dr. Dolittle.’ Still, it seems the actor can’t get away from his most iconic role, playing Queen’s Freddie Mercury. Luckily, Malek is using what he learned from Mercury for his upcoming role.

“If I went in there and tried to make a carbon copy of someone, what joy or fun would that be for anybody? I guess that may be a lesson I learned from Mr. Mercury. If it’s not original, then why bother? I’ve pocketed some things from some of my favorites. But I tried to every day imbue this character with something I thought made sense for the character, but might also at the same time be shocking and unnerving,” said Malek. Hopefully this doesn’t mean the next Bond villain likes to occasionally break out into song.

Via UPROXX