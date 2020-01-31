Adult Male Onesies Are Popping Up Online Becoming The Latest Viral Fashion Trend

A few years back, men’s fashion took a strange turn when the male romper went viral online as a potential future trend. While that didn’t quite take off as expected, now there is a new questionable male clothing trend. Wish.com is now selling a male onesie, showing male models wearing the tightly fitting garment usually meant for toddlers.

The pantless top for men is going viral as multiple vendors have begun selling different varieties of the male onesie. Commenters have bene having a field day with this new fashion trend, as many are hoping this style takes off quickly. Described by one review as “Fits nicely, quality surpasses what I expected,” the male onesie is actually surprising customers.

There are already many different styles of male onesie’s offered on the website, including one described as “Pressed Crotch Baseball Themed Bodysuit Romper Pajamas.” This trend has come as a surprise to many, but the way it’s looking it may be more popular than some think. Soon enough men everywhere will be walking around wearing onesies.

