Majority Of Americans Consider Their Car To Be Part Of The Family

Cars are much than a mode of transport it seems.

According to a survey conducted by OnePoll found that 60% of Americans actually consider their car to be part of the family. This includes giving cars names, which doesn't seem that farfetched, but also attributing personalities to our cars, and even talking to them regularly. 63% of those surveyed admitted that the majority of the conversations revolved around encouraging the car to go faster or perhaps make it up a steep hill.

And the relationship between a person and their car is so deep, apparently, 23% of car owners admitted they feel guilty of they drive another vehicle that isn't their own.

Via NY Post