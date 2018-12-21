Magician Does Magic In Front Of Shelter Dogs To Show Off Their Personalities And Help Them Find A Forever Home

December 21, 2018
JT
JT
Shelter Dog, Snoot, Nose, Cute, Dog
Categories: 
Animals
Blogs
Features
JT
Shows

Magician John Stessel visited the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter in New York to hopefully give some pooches a very special Christmas present.

In order to show off the dogs’ personalities, and to aid them in finding them forever homes, Stessel performed magic tricks in front of the dogs, and it is absolutely the most amazing thing you will ever watch.

Stessel used simple slight of hand tricks, and the dogs absolutely could not fathom where all their treats were going!  

Brb, going to adopt all those dogs, now!

Via Evening Express

Tags: 
Shelter
Dogs
Shelter Dogs
Adoption
Pet Adoption
pets
Magic
Sweet
Video
funny
Animals
Forever Homes