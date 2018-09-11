Students Made To Write Thank-You Notes To Cafeteria Staff After Maggots Appear In Lunches

Students at Tennessee’s Madisonville Middle School had a few incidents of noticing something wrong with their cafeteria lunches.

They saw maggots in their meals, first in granola, and then in blackberries. As much as we'd like to think our cafeterias are clean, mishaps will happen. it's just a part of life. But the way the school has handled the appearance of the maggots is driving some parents up the wall.

At a school board meeting, a parent trying to discuss the issue was quickly cut off, and told the maggots incident "had been addressed," and would not be discussed further as it was not "on the school board agenda." The board chairwoman then added the "health department inspected the cafeteria and gave it a good rating and then reinspected it when another incident occurred."

As if that wasn't alarming enough, a parent was forwarded a picture of one of the kid's classrooms, where students were being instructed to write "thank-you" notes to the cafeteria staff, in an effort to "push positivity." The students were told to write letters "using descriptive language," to say what they were really thankful for.

Not that we don't think it's a good idea to write thank-you notes to the lunch lady from time to time, but the timing really isn't the best, no?

Via The Takeout