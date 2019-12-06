Actress Maggie Smith Says ‘Harry Potter’ & ‘Downton Abbey’ Weren’t Satisfying Roles

Actress Maggie Smith is best known for portraying Professor McGonagall in the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise and Violet Crawley on the hit TV show ‘Downton Abbey’.

In a recent interview with ES Magazine, Smith said that she didn’t find the work she did on ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Downton Abbey’ satisfying. She went on and said that she's grateful for the work, but that it didn’t feel like she was acting.

‘I am deeply grateful for the work in Potter and indeed Downton but it wasn’t what you’d call satisfying. I didn’t really feel I was acting in those things.’

The 84-year-old actress said that she and Alan Rickman would complain about their work on ‘Harry Potter’ and that she wants to get back to doing theater.

‘I wanted to get back to the stage so much because theater is basically my favorite medium, and I think I felt as though I’d left it all unfinished. But there wasn’t anything that came along.’

Maggie Smith won three Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe for her work on ‘Downton Abbey’. Smith returned to the theater earlier this year for the first time since 2007.

Via: Yahoo Entertainment