Madonna’s Oldest Daughter Took Part In A Fake Orgy For An Art Show Over The Weekend

This shouldn't be too shocking seeing how the queen of pop is known for her risque performances.

Over the weekend Madonna’s oldest daughter Lourdes Leon was part of a simulated orgy that took place during Art Basel in Miami. The performance was hosted by Spanish designer brand Desigual and choreographed performance artist by Carlota Guerroro.

The performance lasted five minutes and started off with a few people in tie-dye outfits, then the number of people grew. At one point everyone started stripping down into skin-toned underwear, Leon was one of the last to join the group. Lourdes is a well known model, her father is Madonna's ex-boyfriend and trainer Ciccone Leon.

Editor of fashion magazine L’Officiel Peter Davis uploaded a video of Leon’s performance to Instagram. You can check out the NSFW video down below.

Via: New York Post