Madonna Producer Releases Never-Before-Heard Demos From "Like A Prayer"

July 26, 2019
JT
Madonna, Red Carpet, Blue Background, Smile, 2019

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Madonna released Like A Prayer in 1989 to commercial and critical success.

Three decades later, longtime Madonna producer and collaborator Patrick Leonard just posted three demos of songs from that album, including the title track, online.  Leonard posted the demos as a means to protest an upcoming auction of Madonna memorabilia, which includes the demo cassette tapes containing these songs.

Leonard does not believe whoever is holding the auction has the right to sell Madonna's personal items.  He wrote in the video description for the "Cherish" demo, "I hope these posts stop the sale of that cassette at auction.  Not cool at all that someone would sell it.  Not theirs to sell."

Via The AV Club

