Madonna Slammed For "Self-Indulgent" Speech During Tribute For Aretha Franklin

Last night, the MTV Video Music Awards paid tribute to the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin, who passed away due to illness less than a week ago.

MTV had Madonna, the Queen of Pop, to pay tribute to Aretha, but her five-minute speech has been met with hostility, with fans and critics calling it "self indulgent" and calling out Madonna for "making it all about her."

In her speech, Madonna told the story of an audition early in her career, and how the "two very large French record producers" did not take her seriously because she wanted to sing an Aretha Franklin song. Weeks after the audition, the producers finally brought her to Paris to "maker her a star," and the rest, according to Madonna, was history. She wrapped the speech saying, "So you're probably all wondering why I'm telling you this story. There is a connection. Because none of this would have happened, could have happened, without our Lady of Soul. She led me to where I am today, and I know she influenced so many people in this house tonight, and I want to thank you Aretha for empowering all of us. R-E-S-P-E-C-T. Long live the queen."

People were quick to call out Madonna for making the Aretha tribute all about her, and her first forays into stardom.

Im sorry, I love Madonna...but her telling a 5 minute story about herself was not the right time to honor Aretha Franklin. Wow..... So shocked. #vmas — Isis King (@MsIsisKing) August 21, 2018

This ain't about Aretha at all. #VMAs — Felonious Munk (@Felonious_munk) August 21, 2018

I hope the vmas plan to issue a public apology for allowing Madonna to disrespect Aretha Franklin's legacy like that #VMAs — Kia Kia (@kiiajai) August 21, 2018

Madonna also presented the top award for the night, Video of the Year, which was award to Camila Cabello for "Havana."

