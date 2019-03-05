Madonna Celebrates The 30th Anniversary Of "Like A Prayer" Music Video
Madonna is celebrating the 30th anniversary of, arguably, the most controversial point of her career.
1989 saw the release of the music video for her smash hit "Like A Prayer" which, amongst other things, featured burning crosses, stigmata, and the seduction of a saint who was black. Several religious groups went into uproar at the time, and even resulted in the ban of a Pepsi commercial featuring the singer and the song.
Madonna marked the 30th anniversary of the "Like A Prayer" video with a couple of posts on Instagram writing, "30 years of Controversy………………30 years of Like A Prayer! #happybirthday #likeaprayer"
30 years of Controversy..................30 years of Like A Prayer! ---- #happybirthday #likeaprayer
30 years ago today I released Like a Prayer and made a video that caused so much controversy because I kissed a black saint and danced in front of burning crosses! I also made a commercial with PEPSI that was banned because my video was seen as inappropriate. ------Happy Birthday to Me and Controversy! #likeaprayer ---- meant to post this yesterday but was blocked! -- what a shocker!
"Like A Prayer" spent three weeks on top of the Billboard Hot 100 upon its release, and remains one of the most celebrated songs of her career.
Via People