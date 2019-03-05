Madonna Celebrates The 30th Anniversary Of "Like A Prayer" Music Video

Madonna is celebrating the 30th anniversary of, arguably, the most controversial point of her career.

1989 saw the release of the music video for her smash hit "Like A Prayer" which, amongst other things, featured burning crosses, stigmata, and the seduction of a saint who was black.  Several religious groups went into uproar at the time, and even resulted in the ban of a Pepsi commercial featuring the singer and the song.

Madonna marked the 30th anniversary of the "Like A Prayer" video with a couple of posts on Instagram writing, "30 years of Controversy………………30 years of Like A Prayer! #happybirthday #likeaprayer"

"Like A Prayer" spent three weeks on top of the Billboard Hot 100 upon its release, and remains one of the most celebrated songs of her career.

Via People

 

