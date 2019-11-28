Madonna Cancels Three Upcoming Shows Due To “Overwhelming Pain”

At 61, there is still no end in sight for Madonna when it comes to touring. Still, the iconic singer has decided to take some time off due to health. Madonna took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce three upcoming shows in Boston have been cancelled so she can “rest and follow doctor's orders."

According to Madonna’s Instagram post, “Doing my show every night brings me so much joy and to cancel is a kind of punishment for me but the pain I’m in right now is overwhelming.” Her upcoming shows at The Boch Center Wang Theater in Boston on Saturday, Sunday and Monday night have been cancelled. Sadly, due to "tight scheduling" the shows will not be rescheduled, but those who purchased tickets will be refunded.

This is not the first time this year Madonna has had to cancel shows due to health. In October, the singer had to postpone a show in Brooklyn due to a knee injury. She also had to postpone the start of her Madame X tour after highly specialized production elements were delayed. While fans were disappointed at the news, hopefully Madonna gets well soon, and is back on tour in no time.

Via USA Today