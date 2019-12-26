Madonna Canceled The Last Show Of Her Tour After Suffering An "Indescribable Pain"

Doesn’t seem like Madonna will be performing anytime soon.

The queen of pop posted on Instagram announcing that she has had to cancel the last show on her Madam X tour. Madonna claims she began crying as she suffered an “indescribable pain” when climbing a ladder during her show on Saturday night.

Madonna’s Madam X tour has been plagued with cancellations after the singer suffered several injuries and was ordered by her doctor not to preform. Madonna has not specified what injuries she has sustained; it has been reported that she has a torn ligament and bad knee.

Madonna is still scheduled to tour in Europe between January and March of next year.

Via: Billboard