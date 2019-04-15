Madonna Announces The Release Of First New Album Since 2015
April 15, 2019
Everybody, please welcome Madame X.
Madonna recently took to Instagram to announce her first new album since 2015, called Madame X which focuses on an alter-ego of the singer of the same name. Madonna described Madame X as a secret agent who is "traveling around the world, changing identity, fighting for freedom, and bringing light to dark places." She also added she is a "Cha Cha instructor, a professor, a head of state, a housekeeper, an equestrian, a prisoner, a student, a mother, a child, a teacher, a nun, a cabaret singer, a saint, and a prostitute."
Welcome to the World of Madame ❌. ..................... @nunoxico @stevenkleinstudio
The album is scheduled to be released in mid-2019.