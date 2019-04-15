Madonna Announces The Release Of First New Album Since 2015

April 15, 2019
JT
JT
Madonna, Live, Concert, Singing, American Airlines Arena, Rebel Heart Tour, 2016

(Photo by Ron Elkman-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Everybody, please welcome Madame X.

Madonna recently took to Instagram to announce her first new album since 2015, called Madame X which focuses on an alter-ego of the singer of the same name.  Madonna described Madame X as a secret agent who is "traveling around the world, changing identity, fighting for freedom, and bringing light to dark places."  She also added she is a "Cha Cha instructor, a professor, a head of state, a housekeeper, an equestrian, a prisoner, a student, a mother, a child, a teacher, a nun, a cabaret singer, a saint, and a prostitute."

What song is Madame ❌ playing...............

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

Welcome to the World of Madame ❌. ..................... @nunoxico @stevenkleinstudio

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

Madame ❌ is a spy in the house of Love ♥️

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

The album is scheduled to be released in mid-2019.

Via Entertainment Tonight

