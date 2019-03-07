“Mad About You” Lands New Network Deal For 2019 Revival

March 7, 2019
Mad About You, the ‘90s sitcom starring Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt as newlywed couple as Paul and Jamie Buchman is back.

The show recently landed a deal with Charter’s Spectrum Originals, which will broadcast the limited-event series revival later this year.

Reiser and Hunt said in a joint statement, “We are so excited to finally be doing this and thrilled to have Peter Tolan as our fearless captain.   We promise you the same funny and heartwarming show – as soon as we can remember what’s funny about being older. It’s going to be great!”

The show originally aired on NBC from September, 1992 to May, 1999.

Via Variety

