Macaulay Culkin's Girlfriend Convinced Him To Watch "Home Alone" With Her

Home Alone is arguably the greatest Christmas movie of the year, and if you're given such a rare opportunity to watch it with Kevin McCallister himself, you'd do everything to make it happen, right?

Macaulay Culkin sat down with Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show last night, and revealed that his girlfriend, actress Brenda Song, did just that. She was scrolling through channels when she happened upon Home Alone, the 1990 classic that launched Culkin into super stardom. Culkin told Fallon, "She's flipping through the channels and she's like, 'Eh, you wanna watch it?' I'm like, 'You wanna watch Home Alone with Macaulay Culkin, don't you?' And she's like, 'Yes!'"

Of course, Culkin indulged Song's wishes, and even admitted that on the occasion he does watch the film, he'll often mutter the lines under his breath as they play out on the screen!

Video of Macaulay Culkin Netflix and Chills with Home Alone for Girlfriend

What we would give to be able to do this!

Via Entertainment Tonight