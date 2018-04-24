Macaulay Culkin Talks "Home Alone" And Why He'll Never Make THAT Face Again In Rare TV Interview

Macaulay Culkin is a self-proclaimed "world-famous recluse" nowadays.

Though the former child star captured our hearts in the '90s beginning with his starring role as Kevin McCallister in the Home Alone franchise, these days Culkin usually keeps to himself, and pursues more personal interests such as his time in the comedy rock band, The Pizza Underground. However, Culkin stepped out the shadows for a rare TV appearance on Ellen, where he described his celebrity as both a "curse and blessing," and how he reacts to the legion of fandom still surrounding the Home Alone.

Culkin revealed that he hardly watches the film at all anymore, his last viewing being for a special commentary on the 15th anniversary DVD. And when people on the street ask him to recreate the iconic face, he also declines. He joked with Ellen, "I've been there, done that already. I'm 37, OK? OK, Mom?"

Video of Macaulay Culkin Won&#039;t Recreate His &#039;Home Alone&#039; Face

Culkin also revealed he's glad he took a break from the limelight at 14 to go to High School and try to live a normal life as possible. He said "I needed something else. …It was great to be around people my own age for once. … It was the smartest thing I could have possibly done was to take eight years off." But he's still thankful for his career, saying it has allowed him to pursue other interests. "I felt like some kid worked really, really hard and I inherited all of his money. It allows me to treat everything like a hobby."

Via Huffington Post