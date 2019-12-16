First Draft Of Lyrics To Elton John’s ‘Your Song’ Sold At Auction For $327,000

A piece of music history was sold at auction over the weekend, and it brought in quite a bit of money. The original draft of lyrics to Elton John’s ‘Your Song’ was sold at auction for $237,000. The first draft of lyrics had been owned by Bernie Taupin’s ex-wife, Maxine.

Bernie Taupin, who wrote many of Elton John’s biggest hits, and Maxine Taupin divorced after a five-year marriage. After years of holding on to a number of historical items, Maxine decided it was time to sell her collection. Bernie Taupin did the same with his collection last year.

Other items sold were the lyrics to ‘The Border Song,’ which sold for $31,325, and ‘Bennie and the Jets,’ which went for $87,575. Not everything from the collection was sold as lyrics sheets for ‘Candle in the Wind,’ ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ and ‘Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting’ failed to sell. While some may wonder why Maxine cold these items, as inspiration for the song, ‘Tiny Dancer,’ Taupin’s ex-wife says she never thought to seek royalties. Now, some lucky Elton John fan will have a small piece of music history.

Via NME