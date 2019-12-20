Man Named Luke Skywalker Busted For Possession Of Marijuana In Texas
Strong with the force, he is not
December 20, 2019
The latest Star Wars movie marks the end of the Skywalker saga, just not this Skywalker.
On Monday a man named Luke Aaron Skywalker Sexton 19, was arrested for possession of marijuana just outside of San Antonio, Texas.
Police told News 4 San Antonio, that the young Skywalker was pulled over for driving a vehicle without a front license plate. The investigating officer said they noticed the smell of marijuana and began to search the car when they found a small baggie of marijuana.
Skywalker admitted to owning the bag; he arrested and taken to the ComalCounty Jail, where his bond was set at $2,000. He was later released that same day.