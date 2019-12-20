Man Named Luke Skywalker Busted For Possession Of Marijuana In Texas

The latest Star Wars movie marks the end of the Skywalker saga, just not this Skywalker.

On Monday a man named Luke Aaron Skywalker Sexton 19, was arrested for possession of marijuana just outside of San Antonio, Texas.

Police told News 4 San Antonio, that the young Skywalker was pulled over for driving a vehicle without a front license plate. The investigating officer said they noticed the smell of marijuana and began to search the car when they found a small baggie of marijuana.

Skywalker admitted to owning the bag; he arrested and taken to the ComalCounty Jail, where his bond was set at $2,000. He was later released that same day.