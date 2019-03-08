Luke Perry's Son Promises To "Make Him Proud" In Heartbreaking Instagram Post

Actor Luke Perry passed away Monday following a massive stroke.

His son Jack finally released a public statement on the passing of his father, in a pair of photos in an incredibly sweet, heartbreaking Instagram post.

Jack, who wrestles professionaly under the name "Jungle Boy" wrote, "He was a lot of things to a lot of people. To me, he was always Dad. He loved [and> supported me in everything, and inspired me to be the best that I could possibly be."

Luke's daughter Sophie shared a similar message writing, "I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye. So bare [sic> with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly."

