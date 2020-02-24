Lucasfilm is Developing A New Star Wars Film, And It May Be Released On Disney+ Instead Of Theaters

The Skywalker Saga may be over, but luckily for ‘Star Wars’ fans, there’s plenty more content from Lucasfilm to come. It had been rumored since the release of the ‘The Rise Of Skywalker,’ that three more future films were being discussed. Now, it is being reported that the first of these films is in development and it may end up being released on Disney+ instead of in theaters.

The brand new ‘Star Wars’ film, which is being overseen by director J.D. Dillard and writer Matt Owens, is still heavily under wraps, with any details still at a premium. However, it is being reported that the film could end up going straight to Disney’s new streaming service. This comes after Disney CEO Bob Iger said earlier this month that the future of the franchise was in television.

Lucasfilm could be looking to avoid box office results, and go straight to the streaming platform after seeing the success of their most recent project, ‘The Mandalorian.’ There is also currently an Obi-Wan Kenobi and Cassian Andor television spin-offs in the works. With all these future projects being developed, Disney clearly isn’t done getting all they can out of the ‘Star Wars’ franchise.

Via Yahoo!