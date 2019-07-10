Loud Fart Gives Away Location Of Suspect Hiding From Police

July 10, 2019
JT
JT
Man, Stalker, Dark Alley, Hiding, Shadows, Hoodie

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Shows

Police in Missouri were on the search for a suspect wanted for a felony possession of a controlled substance.

The suspect appeared to make their way to a heavily wooded area, but luckily, the Clay County Sheriff's Department was able to apprehend him with relative ease.  As the suspect was hiding, he passed gas "so loud," it gave up his hiding spot.

The City of Liberty tweeted out their gratitude to the Clay County Sheriff's Department and the Liberty Police force writing, "The Liberty Police Department was surprised to see this incident slip out, which stinks for the arrestee."

Officers have yet to release any further details on the case.  

Via Fox News

Tags: 
Fart
Police
crime
drugs
funny
Hiding
Dumb Criminal
arrest
Loud

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes