Paranormal Investigator Lorraine Warren Passes Away At 92

Sad news out of Connecticut: 92 year-old paranormal investigator Lorraine Warren has passed away quietly in her sleep at her home.

Actress Vera Farmiga played her in series of The Conjuring movies.

Lorraine, and her late husband Ed, investigated thousands of alledged hauntings around the world: including the Amityville Horror house on Long Island in New York.

You can read the reactions to her death below.

My dear friend Lorraine Warren has passed. From a deep feeling of sorrow, a deep feeling of gratitude emerges. I was so blessed to have known her and am honored to portray her. She lived her life in grace and cheerfulness. She wore a helmet of salvation, she dawned her sword... pic.twitter.com/Kn2E6ZO9fL — Vera Farmiga (@VeraFarmiga) April 19, 2019

The heavens will surely burn a little brighter tonight. We lost a friend and and inspiration. I will miss the stories, the laughter, and the guidance. Rest In Peace, Sweet Lorraine. Tell Ed I said hello. ❤️⁦@VeraFarmiga⁩ pic.twitter.com/Ewx4CsOU7B — patrick wilson (@patrickwilson73) April 19, 2019

The Conjuring universe community joins together today to honor Lorraine Warren, 1927-2019. pic.twitter.com/VGm0GGmxnZ — The Conjuring (@TheConjuring) April 19, 2019

R.I.P to Lorraine warren, here’s a throwback to Lorraine Warren’s house tour. pic.twitter.com/HsNCEde5s0 — Ghost Adventures (@GAC_Fanatics) April 19, 2019

Sadly, we say goodbye to one of the true pioneers of paranormal investigation, Lorraine Warren. I’m sure she’ll work hard to help from the other side, but hopefully, only after a small break. You’ve earned it, Lorraine. pic.twitter.com/Yz3aGGtp2m — Grant Wilson (@grantswilson) April 19, 2019

RIP to the lovely and ever graceful Lorraine Warren. ❤️ — Amy Bruni (@amybruni) April 19, 2019

RIP Lorraine Warren! — Jason Hawes (@Jchawes) April 20, 2019

Video of THE CONJURING - The Real Lorraine Warren Featurette

