Paranormal Investigator Lorraine Warren Passes Away At 92

Vera Farmiga has portrayed her in "The Conjuring" movies.

April 20, 2019
JT
JT
Photo Credit: Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Photo Credit: Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
JT
Movies & TV
Shows

Sad news out of Connecticut: 92 year-old paranormal investigator Lorraine Warren has passed away quietly in her sleep at her home.

Actress Vera Farmiga played her in series of The Conjuring movies.

Lorraine, and her late husband Ed, investigated thousands of alledged hauntings around the world: including the Amityville Horror house on Long Island in New York.

You can read the reactions to her death below.

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Source: MSN/Entertainment Weekly

Tags: 
MSN
Entertainment Weekly
Lorraine Warren
The Conjuring

Recent Podcast Audio
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview George Lopez JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Billy Kidd & Anna Kurian From North Texas Food Bank 111418.MP3 KJKKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes