Lori Loughlin Has Hired An Expert To Learn Prison Lingo

2020 has begun, but one of the biggest news stories from 2019 still has not gone away. Actress Lori Loughlin is still awaiting trial for her part in the college admissions scandal. As more parents from the scandal are charged and given prison time, Loughlin has reportedly hired an expert to learn prison lingo.

Lori Loughlin has been preparing herself for life behind bars. While it is not expected that the actress will received the max 45 year prison sentence, she could be sent away for longer than she initially expected. “She’s knuckling down, learning the lingo and practicing martial arts to give off the impression she’s tough and to ward off potential bullies,” said a source with knowledge of the subject.

The actress has been preparing for her time behind bars, even if it was reported months back that Loughlin was terrified of prison. “Besides the physical training she’s getting lots of advice from prison professors on how to earn one’s keep behind bars. It’s a sure sign she knows deep down she’s facing an inevitable stretch and will need to be prepared,” added the source. We may be officially in the new year, but it appears the college admissions scandal isn’t going anywhere.

