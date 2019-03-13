Lori Loughlin And Felicity Huffman Among Those Indicted In National College Admission Scandal

Actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman are two of the wealthy parents across the United States accused of carrying out a nationwide fraud in order to get their children accepted into prestigious universities.

Allegedly, these parents would pay college prep organizations to take tests on behalf of students or to correct their answers, or allegedly bribe college coaches to help admit the students into college as recruited athletes, regardless of their actual abilities. In total, 50 people were charged following an investigation prosecutors called “Operation Varsity Blues.” These people include two SAT/ACT administrators, one exam proctor, nine coaches at elite schools, one college administrator, and 33 parents.

Andrew Lelling, the US attorney for Massachusetts, said, “This case is about the widening corruption of elite college admissions through the steady application of wealth combined with fraud. There can be no separate college admission system for the wealthy, and I'll add that there will not be a separate criminal justice system either. For every student admitted through fraud, an honest, genuinely talented student was rejected.”

Both actresses are facing charges of felony conspiracy to commit mail fraud, and honest services mail fraud. Huffman is accused of paying $15,000 to a fake charity in order to facilitate cheating for her daughter on the SATs, while Loughlin and her husband are accused of allegedly paying bribes up to $500,000 for their daughter to be recruited to USC’s crew team, even though neither participated in crew.

Huffman was arrested, but released on $250,000 bond. She has been ordered not to travel internationally. Loughlin's husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, was arrested and released on similar orders, though on a $1 million bond. He secured the deal since Loughlin was in Vancouver filming a movie at the time of the hearing. She has also been ordered not to travel internationally, save for work.

Via CNN