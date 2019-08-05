Longhorn Charges Downtown Building After Getting Loose During Cattle Drive

A cattle drive through Colorado Springs grew a little hectic when a longhorn cow was separated from the pack.

The longhorn got loose, and then charged into the lobby of the Plaza of the Rockies building, sending the gathered crowd into a frenzy. Thankfully, a man on horseback followed the cow into the building and was able to rope it and lead it back onto the street before any major damage occurred.

Video of WATCH: Longhorn cow charges lobby of building in downtown Colorado Springs

The cattle drive is part of the city’s annual Ride the Brand Ranch Rodeo.

Via KOAA