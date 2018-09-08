12-Year-Old Girl Takes Best Picture Of Loch Ness Monster In Years

12-year-old Charlotte Robinson was on vacation in Scotland when she caught what people are callling the best picture of the Loch Ness Monster in years.

Charlotte was apparenty pretty close to Nessie: around 50-feet away as the aquatic creature surfaced a couple of times.

There have already been four official sightings of the Loch Ness Monster this year.

Take a look at the photo below...what do you think?

STV News ^ | https://t.co/oR2AuJ8AV1 | Is that you Nessie? Potential new sighting by 12-year-old



Hunters of the legendary Loch Ness monster have been sent into a spin after a potential new sighting was recorded by a 12-year old girl.



Charlotte Robinson, from Leeds, was holi… — Internet Magazine (@Scotland4me) August 22, 2018

Source: Metro UK

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!