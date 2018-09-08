12-Year-Old Girl Takes Best Picture Of Loch Ness Monster In Years

September 8, 2018
JT
JT
12-year-old Charlotte Robinson was on vacation in Scotland when she caught what people are callling the best picture of the Loch Ness Monster in years.

Charlotte was apparenty pretty close to Nessie: around 50-feet away as the aquatic creature surfaced a couple of times.

There have already been four official sightings of the Loch Ness Monster this year.

Take a look at the photo below...what do you think?

Source: Metro UK

