Local Restaurants We Love, But May Not Be Able To Enjoy For A While Due To Storm Damage

Many Texans have felt the effects of the tornado that ripped through the DFW metroplex on Sunday. While many homes, vehicles and properties were hit, some of the greatest damage happened to businesses in the area. Now, as the damage is being assessed, it appears many local favorite restaurants have sustained significant damages as well.

The shopping center at Preston Royal is dealing with significant damages, as the tornado touched down in the area Sunday night. Local favorite, Princi Italia, was forced to send customer’s home in Ubers after tress fell on the cars of staff and patrons alike. Luckily, no one was injured during the storm, but the restaurant’s roof has been “demolished” and a tree that fell on the patio is “unsalvageable.”

Unfortunately, our store experienced significant damage during the storm and will remain closed until clean up and repairs can be completed. (2/4) — Central Market (@CentralMarket) October 21, 2019

Across the street, Royal China was also hit by Sunday’s tornado. According to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, all employees and patrons are safe, but the restaurant will remain closed until power is restored. Along with Royal China, Neighborhood Services and Fish City Grill will remain closed until further notice.

Another customer favorite at Preston Royal that is dealing with “significant” damages is Central Market. Other restaurants in the area were some of the lucky ones, as TJ’s Seafood, Asian Mint and Eatzi’s were mostly unscathed. These restaurants will continue to update their status after the storm, and hopefully it won’t be long before they are up and running again.

Via Dallas Eater