Local High School's Student-Made 'Shattered Dreams' Video Is Heartbreaking

It's also spectacularly made.

April 6, 2019
JT
JT
Photo Credit: Eagle Production Group

Photo Credit: Eagle Production Group

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Local Buzz
Local News
Shows

If you're not familiar with Shattered Dreams, it's a film that high schools show their kids to remind students of the dangers of drinking and driving (it's sometimes accompanied by a live reinactment).  Most high schools show it around this time of the year because of prom.

Instead of presenting the generic movie, Prosper High School's Eagle Production Group student film department decided to create their own version of the cautionary tale.  "This was a culmination of hundreds of hours of work by many students: it was 100% student written, shot, edited, and produced, " says teacher Michael Logan.  "I must say, I am very proud of their hard work and the ultimate outcome.  Please watch through the end credits to see just how many moving parts we had."

As you can see below, the film is spectacularly made...but ultimately heartbreaking.  And, yes, high school students made this!  Watch out, Hollywood...

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Tags: 
Shattered Dreams
Prosper High School
Eagle Production Group

Recent Podcast Audio
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview George Lopez JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Billy Kidd & Anna Kurian From North Texas Food Bank 111418.MP3 KJKKFM: On-Demand
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Tiffany JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes