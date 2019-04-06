Local High School's Student-Made 'Shattered Dreams' Video Is Heartbreaking

If you're not familiar with Shattered Dreams, it's a film that high schools show their kids to remind students of the dangers of drinking and driving (it's sometimes accompanied by a live reinactment). Most high schools show it around this time of the year because of prom.

Instead of presenting the generic movie, Prosper High School's Eagle Production Group student film department decided to create their own version of the cautionary tale. "This was a culmination of hundreds of hours of work by many students: it was 100% student written, shot, edited, and produced, " says teacher Michael Logan. "I must say, I am very proud of their hard work and the ultimate outcome. Please watch through the end credits to see just how many moving parts we had."

As you can see below, the film is spectacularly made...but ultimately heartbreaking. And, yes, high school students made this! Watch out, Hollywood...

Video of Prosper High School Shattered Dreams 2019

