"The Little Mermaid" Fans Are Pushing Hard For Guy Fieri To Be Cast As Ursula

As the casting decision start to roll out for the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, there is only one name fans are clamoring for to be cast as Ursula.

But he's more well known for his grilling than his acting.

There has been a massive social media push to have celebrity chef Guy Fieri cast as the sea witch Ursula, the antagonist to Ariel.

Disney, cast Guy Fieri as Ursula pic.twitter.com/ClcBqf6Ttl — Bekah Venezia (@bekah_veneziaa_) July 6, 2019

GUY FIERI IS THE ONLY GOOD CHOICE FOR URSULA — -- misses ari ∝ 85-- (@taxicablivee) July 6, 2019

Cast Guy Fieri to play Ursula in the live action Little Mermaid or I'm not seeing it — DK (@Danielle_K0) July 12, 2019

And it appears that Fieri himself is on board with the idea as well!

We got no troubles --

Life is the bubbles --

Under the sea -- https://t.co/SlepakSULp — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) July 6, 2019

It is HIGHLY unlikely that Fieri will nab this role, but don't be too upset. The incredibly funny Melissa McCarthy is actually in talks to star in the film, which is set to begin production in April, 2020.

Via TODAY