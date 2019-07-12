"The Little Mermaid" Fans Are Pushing Hard For Guy Fieri To Be Cast As Ursula

July 12, 2019
JT
JT
Guy Fieri, Sidelines, Sunglasses, Outside, Sunny, Staring Into The Distance, 2018

(Photo by Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Movies & TV
Shows

As the casting decision start to roll out for the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, there is only one name fans are clamoring for to be cast as Ursula.

But he's more well known for his grilling than his acting.

There has been a massive social media push to have celebrity chef Guy Fieri cast as the sea witch Ursula, the antagonist to Ariel.

And it appears that Fieri himself is on board with the idea as well!

It is HIGHLY unlikely that Fieri will nab this role, but don't be too upset.  The incredibly funny Melissa McCarthy is actually in talks to star in the film, which is set to begin production in April, 2020.

Via TODAY

Tags: 
Guy Fieri
Little Mermaid
Ursula
Movie
funny
viral
Disney
Ariel
casting

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes