Little League Baseball Team Practices Despite A Huge Tornado Forming Behind Them

We’ve experienced our fair share of tornadoes in our time.

In fact, nearly 30 tornadoes were reported alone last Wednesday from Texas to Iowa, 8 in North Texas alone!

For those that live in Tornado Alley, we’ve grown accustomed to their appearance every year, but they can still be quite scary. Not for this little league team in Iowa, though.

Despite a tornado forming just behind them, they appeared to be solely focused on preparing for their upcoming game.

“What’s it like playing sports in Iowa?!”



Iowans: pic.twitter.com/1qjFxqcQda — Lex (@alexishumphr3y) May 30, 2019

No lightning? Play ball!