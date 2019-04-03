Listening To These Chester Bennington Isolated Vocals Will Give You Chills

Chester Bennington may have passed in 2017, but his presence and impact still lives on.

Recently, a video of Linkin Park's "One More Light" was posted to YouTube, though this version had Bennington's vocals completely isolated.

It's incredibly chilling to listen to the song now, even more so with the music completely removed. It's simply amazing.

Video of Linkin Park - One More Light (Chester Vocals Only)

Mike Shinoda said the song was written about a friend of the band who passed away from cancer. He said after her death, "We knew we absolutely had to write about what happened. It’s a sad song, but the pay-off is that when something dramatic and painful like that happens, the most important thing to do is to connect with the people you love and remind them you care about them."

Video of One More Light (Official Video) - Linkin Park

"One More Light" is the title track to the band's ninth album, and last before Bennington's death.

Via Kerrang!