NASA InSight Lander Sends First Ever Audio Recording Of Mars

A couple of weeks ago, NASA celebrated the successful landing of the InSight Lander, launched to found out as much as possible about the mysterious Red Planet.

And now, we're experience history in the making.

For the first time ever, we have an actual audio recording from Mars. This is the first time EVER we've had audio from the Red Planet, which contains the sounds of northwest Martian winds blowing at about 10 to 15 mph.

Listen to the audio below, and NASA recommends putting on headphones for this! It is a very low grumble.

Video of Sounds of Mars: NASA’s InSight Senses Martian Wind

Bruce Banerdt, InSight principal investigator at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said in a statement, "Capturing this audio was an unplanned treat. But one of the things our mission is dedicated to is measuring motion on Mars, and naturally that includes motion caused by sound waves."

The audio wasn't even captured with microphones, but from two sensors on the lander that picked up wind vibrations. When they send actual microphones to Mars, we can only imagine what kind of audio they'd be able to pick up! NASA currently has plans to launch a rover with microphones attached in 2020.

Via Deseret News