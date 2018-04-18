Listen To The Communication Between Air Traffic Control And Flight 1380 As Plane Braced For Emergency Landing

Southwest Flight 1380 from New York to Dallas was about as normal a flight as you can imagine for the first 20 minutes.

Unfortunately, something in the engine broke apart mid-flight and burst through one of the plane's windows. A woman was partially sucked out and panic on the flight ensued. Passenger Marty Martinez said "Everybody was going crazy, and yelling and screaming. As the plane is going down, I am literally purchasing internet just so I can get some kind of communication to the outside world."

One person who was not panicking was pilot Tammie Jo Shults. The Navy veteran remained as calm and collected as you could possibly imagine after engine failure 32,000 feet in the air. She is being lauded as a hero, with good reason, for her actions in saving all but one of her passengers. The woman who was partially sucked through the window, Jennifer Riordan, died as a result of her injuries.

The dramatic audio from the flight has been released, where you can hear Shults relay to air traffic control, "So we have a part of the aircraft missing so we’re going to need to slow down a bit."

"We have a part of the aircraft missing": Listen to the dramatic communications between the pilot of Southwest flight 1380 and air traffic control as plane from NYC comes into Philadelphia for emergency landing https://t.co/CgWfJH1DhY pic.twitter.com/QKmWOXNJ0r — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) April 17, 2018

The plane landed safely in Philadelphia, after which many passengers thanked and praised Shults for her heroism.

From @AP about one of the Southwest pilots in today's flight:

"Passengers commended one of the pilots, Tammie Jo Shults, for her cool-headed handling of the emergency. She walked through the aisle and talked with passengers to make sure they were OK after the plane touched down." — Elizabeth Dinh (@ElizabethKPTV) April 18, 2018

Passengers praise flight crew of #Southwest1380 and identify pilot on social media as Tammie Jo Shults, who landed plane after engine blew. She’s a native from New Mexico, and was one of the Navy’s first female fighter pilots @6abc --: Kristopher Johnson pic.twitter.com/NbgjfBv0tb — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) April 18, 2018

Thank you pilot Tammie Shults for handling and safely landing the @SouthwestAir plane today. My nephew was on that flight and he is safe because of the skills of you and crew. https://t.co/j5Oh22vYh1 — Terry Moore (@TerryMooreArt) April 17, 2018

Via Huffington Post