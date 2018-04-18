Plane, Crash, Engine, Failure, Flight

(Photo by Joe Marcus via USA TODAY NETWORK)

Listen To The Communication Between Air Traffic Control And Flight 1380 As Plane Braced For Emergency Landing

April 18, 2018
JT
JT
Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Local Buzz

Southwest Flight 1380 from New York to Dallas was about as normal a flight as you can imagine for the first 20 minutes.

Unfortunately, something in the engine broke apart mid-flight and burst through one of the plane's windows.  A woman was partially sucked out and panic on the flight ensued.  Passenger Marty Martinez said "Everybody was going crazy, and yelling and screaming.  As the plane is going down, I am literally purchasing internet just so I can get some kind of communication to the outside world."

One person who was not panicking was pilot Tammie Jo Shults.  The Navy veteran remained as calm and collected as you could possibly imagine after engine failure 32,000 feet in the air.  She is being lauded as a hero, with good reason, for her actions in saving all but one of her passengers.  The woman who was partially sucked through the window, Jennifer Riordan, died as a result of her injuries.

The dramatic audio from the flight has been released, where you can hear Shults relay to air traffic control, "So we have a part of the aircraft missing so we’re going to need to slow down a bit."

The plane landed safely in Philadelphia, after which many passengers thanked and praised Shults for her heroism.

Via Huffington Post

Tags: 
Dallas
DFW
local
plane
Flight
Flight 1380
Philadelphia
Engine
Crash
Pilot
Tammie Jo Shults
Audio
hero
READ MORE READ LESS