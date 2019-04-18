Lionel Richie Dreamed Of Becoming A Priest, Until He Heard Girls Scream For Him At A Concert

April 18, 2019
JT
JT
Lionel Richie, Concert, Singing, Barclaycard Arena, 2016

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Music
Shows

Had things worked out a little differently, Lionel Richie would not have become the legend we know him as today.

Initially, Richie had plans of entering the priesthood.  He probably would’ve made a fine man of the cloth, and it wasn’t until one his first gigs with the Commodores did his plans drastically change.

Richie told People, “I left my mom and dad’s house to go to Tuskegee University, and I met my Commodore friends there.  At the time I was seriously considering being an Episcopal priest. [But] the first time I played with the Commodores, a group of girls screamed. Up until that moment no one, no girl had ever screamed at me.”

To say those screams were “life-changing” would be putting it mildly.  Richie continued, “I didn’t play basketball, football, baseball. I played on the tennis team, and no girl ever screamed at the tennis court. It was right after those girls screamed, I remember saying to myself, ‘I don’t think I’m gonna be priest material.'”

We think it’s safe to say he made the right decision!

Via People

Tags: 
Lionel Richie
Music
Priest
Commodores
Girls
screaming

Recent Podcast Audio
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview George Lopez JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Billy Kidd & Anna Kurian From North Texas Food Bank 111418.MP3 KJKKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes