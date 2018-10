Lionel Richie recently sat down with GQ, where he discussed and broke down his most iconic songs spanning his legendary career.

Richie started from his time in the Commodores to his solo career, and you almost forget just how many hits he wrote. We get an in-depth look into the stories behind "Easy," "Brickhouse," "Three Times A Lady," "All Night Long," and "Hello," just to name a few!

Video of Lionel Richie Breaks Down His Most Iconic Songs | GQ

Via Bossip