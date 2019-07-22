“The Lion King” Sets July Box Office Record With $185 Million Opening Weekend

July 22, 2019
JT
JT
Donald Glover, Red Carpet, The Lion King, Premiere, Dolby Theatre, 2019

(Photo by Faye Sadou/AdMedia/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Movies & TV
Shows

Disney’s live-action adaptation of The Lion King has received mixed reviews, but it is still king of the box office.

The film earned $185 million in its opening weekend, a record for a movie released in July.  The previous record was held by Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, which earned $169.1 million in its opening weekend.

Paul Dergarabedian, media analyst at Comscore, said, “The Lion King was the perfect movie at the right time, boosting sales over the same weekend last year by 51% and giving the box office a much-needed 'Hakuna Matata' inducing bit of box office positivity and in the process knocked the year-to-date deficit down nearly 2% in a single weekend.”

Via CNBC

 

 

 

 

Tags: 
The Lion King
Disney
Movie
Film
debut
Premiere
opening weekend
July
box office
record

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes