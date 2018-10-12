Lindsey Buckingham Is Suing Fleetwood Mac Over Departure From Band

The relationship between Fleetwood Mac and former guitarists Lindsey Buckingham did not end amicably.

Buckingham, who left the band the band in January, has filed the lawsuit against the group for "breach of fiduciary duty, breach of oral contract, and intentional interference with prospective economic advantage," among other charges.

The band began making plans for their 2018-2019 tour a year earlier, when Buckingham was also planning shows to promote his upcoming solo album. When the band refused to push back the start of the tour, Buckingham agreed to delay the release of the album. Also, when Buckingham learned the group would only play three shows a week, he requested permission to book his own shows to promote his solo album on the band’s off days. The band refused.

Buckingham's complaint reads, "By excluding Buckingham from participating in the 2018-2019 Fleetwood Mac tour in breach of their fiduciary duties of loyalty and good faith and fair dealing, the Defendants intentionally acted to interfere with Buckingham’s relationship with Live Nation and the prospective economic benefit he was to receive as a result of his participation in the tour."

A representative for Fleetwood Mac commented on the lawsuit saying, "It's impossible for the band to offer comment on a legal complaint they have not seen. It’s fairly standard legal procedure to service the complaint to the parties involved, something that neither Mr. Buckingham nor his legal counsel have done. Which makes one wonder what the true motivations are when servicing press first with a legal complaint before the parties in dispute."

Via Rolling Stone