Lindsey Buckingham Settles Suit With Fleetwood Mac, Blames Stevie Nicks For Firing

The relationship between Lindsey Buckingham and Fleetwood Mac is far from cordial these days.

He feels he was unceremoniously let go from the band, and levied a lawsuit for his unjust firing. Finally, the dispute has been resolved, and Buckingham has left no doubt who he feels is responsible for his departure.

He told CBS, “We've all signed off on something. I'm happy enough with it. I'm not out there trying to twist the knife at all. I'm trying to look at this with some level of compassion, some level of wisdom.”

Video of Lindsey Buckingham says he and Fleetwood Mac have settled lawsuit

Buckingham even said that band mate Christine McVie emailed him saying she hated how he is being treated, particularly by Stevie Nicks, and that it is “all her fault” he is out of the band, though Buckingham said McVie wrote, “I believe deep in Stevie’s heart that she would like you to come home.”

Video of Lindsey Buckingham opens up about his &quot;fragmented&quot; relationship with Stevie Nicks

Certainly doesn't sound like that’s going to happen anytime soon.

