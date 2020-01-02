Lindsay Lohan Says She’s Ready To Make A Comeback In 2020

2019 may be remembered as the year of Keanu Reeves, but early indications are 2020 could mark a major comeback for another former pop culture star. Lindsay Lohan says she is moving back to the United States and is ready for a Hollywood revival in the new year. The actress shared the news to Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen on New Year’s Eve.

.@lindsaylohan tells @andersoncooper and @Andy that she wants to spend 2020 “taking back the life that I worked so hard for and sharing it with my family and you guys.” #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/dX8i0iBUjJ — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) January 1, 2020

During her New Year’s Eve interview with Cooper and Cohen, Lindsay Lohan said, ““I’m managing my sister, so I want to really focus on me and everything that I can do in my life, and come back to America and start filming again, which I’m doing something soon in this new year.” It is unknown if Lohan has any roles lined up, but she has recently teased new music coming soon.

Lindsay Lohan stepped back into the public eye on 2019 with her role in the short lived reality show ‘Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club,’ and as the host of the Australian ‘Masked Singer.’ Now, the former star will be back and hopefully working on new projects soon. Buckle up, because 2020 is lining up to be the year of Lohan.

Via Yahoo!