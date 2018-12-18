Lil Jon And The Kool-Aid Man Collaborate On The Greatest Christmas Song Of All Time

It's the collab we didn't know we needed.

Lil Jon and the Kool-Aid Man, two cultural icons in their own right finally got the chance to work together. And it being the holiday season, it only makes sense the two get together for a Christmas song! And we say this truthfully and with full conviction, it's the only Christmas song you're ever going to need for the rest of your life.

In the video for "All I Really Want For Christmas," Lil Jon and the Kool-Aid man are dancing and rapping while baking cookies, opening presents, and plenty of "Yeahs!," and "Oh, Yeahs!" We couldn't ask for anything more!

Video of Lil Jon featuring Kool-Aid Man - All I Really Want For Christmas (Official Music Video)

We have no words. Thank you Lil Jon and Kool-Aid Man. For all you've done for the Holidays.

Lil Jon and the Koolaid man really saved Christmas. — Iyesha Riley (@Iyeshalovette) December 17, 2018

Via People