Liam Gallagher Teases Oasis Reunion Claiming His Brother Is “Begging” To Get Back Together

Gallagher Said He Recently Received A Call From His Estranged Brother

January 9, 2020
JT
JT
Liam_Gallagher

Tim P. Whitby / Stringer

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
JT
Music News
Random & Odd News

With all the shocking reunion tours that have happened recently, the one band that fans still believe could never get back to get his Oasis. Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher have been estranged for years, and only normally comment on the other negatively. However, Liam recently teased fans saying him and his brother have talked possible reunion in 2022.

Three weeks after Liam Gallagher broke his silence about a potential Oasis reunion, the singer teased fans once again, this time making the dream reunion look like a reality. “I intend to retire as solo artist after album no3 as I have just had a call from my brother begging me to start oasis again in 2022,” Gallagher said in a tweet.

Fan reaction was swift as many believed the two brothers getting back together could never happen. No plans of a reunion have been reported other than Liam’s tweet. While 2022 is still a long ways away, fans can only hope nothing happens between Liam and Noel Gallagher that ends the chances of a possible reunion.

Via Metalhead Zone

Tags: 
Oasis
Liam Gallagher
Noel Gallagher
reunion
2022
viral