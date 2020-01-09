Liam Gallagher Teases Oasis Reunion Claiming His Brother Is “Begging” To Get Back Together

With all the shocking reunion tours that have happened recently, the one band that fans still believe could never get back to get his Oasis. Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher have been estranged for years, and only normally comment on the other negatively. However, Liam recently teased fans saying him and his brother have talked possible reunion in 2022.

I intend to retire as solo artist after album no3 as I have just had a call from my brother begging me to start oasis again in 2022 if you believe in life after love c’mon you know LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 8, 2020

Three weeks after Liam Gallagher broke his silence about a potential Oasis reunion, the singer teased fans once again, this time making the dream reunion look like a reality. “I intend to retire as solo artist after album no3 as I have just had a call from my brother begging me to start oasis again in 2022,” Gallagher said in a tweet.

Liam are you serious?

My heart is pounding right now and if you're telling the truth I might die of a heart attack and if you're lying I'll die of heartbreak ---- — All Things Niam & Loel (@NiamAndLoellyG) January 8, 2020

Don’t mess with my heart Liam !!!!!! — Tiegan -- (@tarn20003) January 8, 2020

OMG ITS FINALLY HAPPENING!!!!!!! — Angus Walsh (@WalshAngus) January 8, 2020

Fan reaction was swift as many believed the two brothers getting back together could never happen. No plans of a reunion have been reported other than Liam’s tweet. While 2022 is still a long ways away, fans can only hope nothing happens between Liam and Noel Gallagher that ends the chances of a possible reunion.

