One of the singers of the popular ‘90s group LFO Devin Lima passed away early yesterday morning.

The 41-year-old was diagnosed with Stage 4 adrenal cancer last year, and finally succumbed to the illness after a 13-month battle.

LFO was probably best known for their 1999 hit “Summer Girls.”

Lima is the second member of LFO to pass away due to the disease. Lead singer Rich Cronin died in 2010 following a battle with leukemia.

Via WFAA