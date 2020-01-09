Leonardo DiCaprio Saved A Man’s Life Who Was Drowning In The Caribbean

Leonardo DiCaprio has acted in many roles, but super hero is one the actor has avoided, until now. While DiCaprio won’t be starring in a super hero movie any time soon, the actor portrayed one in real life, after saving a man form drowning in the Caribbean. According to reports, the man fell off his yacht, only to be saved by Leonardo DiCaprio.

While spending his holidays in St. Barts, Leonardo DiCaprio heard an emergency call for a man drowning. The actor, and his crew, quickly took a rented boat to go save the man who had “drunkenly” fallen off the Club Med yacht. The man had been lost at sea, and treading water for 11 hours before DiCaprio and his crew were able to locate him.

“Leo and his friends and their boat captain decided to join the search and their efforts resulted in helping save a man’s life,” according to a source with knowledge of the situation. The man was saved in “rough waters” just before sunset on December 30. At least this time, unlike ‘Titanic,’ there was enough room on the life boat for both DiCaprio and the man he saved.

Via Yahoo!